Giggs and Owen may return for Man United

Leaders Manchester United will be without defenders Rio Ferdinand and Jonny Evans for their trip to Wigan Athletic on Saturday although Ryan Giggs and Michael Owen could be available.

"Rio and Jonny should both be back for Liverpool next weekend," manager Sir Alex Ferguson told the club's website.

"We're trying to get Ryan (Giggs) fit for the Wigan game and Michael Owen is back training and could be available."

Fulham manager Mark Hughes has a fresh injury concern over forward Bobby Zamora ahead of their trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

"He went over on his ankle in training this morning so we'll see if that settles down before the game. We'll wait 24 hours before making a decision," Hughes said on the club's website.

Zamora made his first appearance in five months against Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup last week after recovering from a broken ankle.

"It's nothing to do with the break he suffered. He's not compromised his injury situation," added Hughes.

Everton are hoping Louis Saha (hamstring) and Jack Rodwell (groin) will return from injury against Sunderland on Saturday. Marouane Fellaini, Victor Anichebe and Tim Cahill are also doubts.

"We have certainly got a few injuries... but I am hoping I can get a few of them to make it," manager David Moyes told the club's website.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Kevin Doyle will be fit to face Blackpool at Molineux on Saturday although midfielder Stephen Hunt remains on the sidelines with a calf injury.

"I don't even have to consider saying anything else for this one. If we don't win, it will make it really difficult to catch anybody," said manager Mick McCarthy on the club's website.

Blackpool will be without influential midfielder Charlie Adam who is suspended.