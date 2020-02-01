Glenn Middleton joins Bradford on loan from Rangers
Rangers have loaned winger Glenn Middleton to Sky Bet League Two side Bradford for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old’s move was completed just before Friday’s transfer deadline and ratified by the English Football League on Saturday.
Middleton made 28 appearances for Rangers last season and a season-long loan to Hibernian was cut short in December after he only made eight appearances in the first half of the campaign.
