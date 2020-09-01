Glenn Murray signs season-long loan at Watford

Brighton forward Glenn Murray has joined Championship club Watford on a season-long loan.

Murray has been the club’s highest goalscorer in the post-war era, with 111 strikes to his name across his two spells on the south coast.

The 36-year-old has a year remaining on his contract with the Seagulls, but has chosen to move to Watford in a bid for a regular place in the squad.

Brighton manager Graham Potter told the club website: “It is understandable that Glenn would like to play regular football at this stage of his career and this move gives him that opportunity with Watford.”

Potter added: “He could easily have stayed here, been part of the squad and we would have been very happy to have his experience and his personality within the dressing room – but we could not guarantee him regular football.

“He makes the move with our full blessing and best wishes.

“Glenn has been outstanding for this football club, a great pro and pleasure to work with. He quite rightly has earned legend status here.”

The experienced striker has netted double figures in a season nine times during his 13 years as a professional, and already has a Championship golden boot to his name from 2013, when he struck 30 times for Crystal Palace during their promotion season.

Potter added: “He will always be welcome back here at the club, at the training ground and the Amex, and I am sure the fans will look forward to showing their appreciation at some point in the future.”