Goal-line technology proposed for Champions League

Goal-line technology could be introduced for both the Champions League and Europa League in the 2016-17 season.

The Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 have already implemented some systems to determine whether disputed goals should stand and the technology is expected to be in use for the Euro 2016 finals.

UEFA will make a decision in January on whether or not to bring in such technology for European club competitions after the Executive Committee confirmed a "positive attitude" towards its introduction.

President Michel Platini had been opposed to goal-line technology in the past and introduced the fifth officials behind the goals as a means to counter its use, but UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino says the Frenchman - currently serving a suspension - is now on board.

"With the technology, this has been on the table for some time, even Platini's brought it to the discussion," he said on Friday.

"We decided that the decision on goal-line technology at the next meeting in January and there are positive attitudes towards that.

"One system is used in France, one in England, one in Italy, one in Germany so there are practical aspects. It will be for the Euros next year and the club competitions next season.

"It would mean changes for 80 venues across Europe, today in four countries there are maybe 30 teams more or less [who have the technology].

"There was a positive feeling from the Executive Committee."