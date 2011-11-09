Gonalons replaces Nasri in France squad
By app
Uncapped Olympique Lyon midfielder Maxime Gonalons has been called up by France to replace the injured Samir Nasri for friendlies against the United States and Belgium, the French federation said on Wednesday.
Manchester City's Nasri was ruled out of Friday's game against the U.S. and next Tuesday's match against Belgium because of a knee injury.
Holding midfielder Gonalons, 22, has won six caps with the French under-21 side.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.