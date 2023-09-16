'Greed, ill-discipline' – Gary Neville blames Glazers for Manchester United troubles

Manchester United legend Gary Neville says the Glazers are responsible for the club's troubles folllowing another disappointing defeat on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's side went down 3-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford and have now lost three of their five fixtures in the Premier League this season.

In a passionate rant on social media, Neville wrote: "I've just got back from Old Trafford and you always have to be optimistic pre-match but the most concerning thing is what we ended up watching wasn't a surprise.

"This wasn't a lack of effort or a group of players not interested. This was a team well-beaten by opponents that were well drilled and knew what they were doing. Simple as that…

"Oh and yes the Glazers are responsible. It's how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you! They inherited the best in all areas. They've overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch.

"They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club."

Neville now hopes the controversial owners will sell up, allowing for better times to come at England's most successful side.

"It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off the pitch items to be corrected properly that re-set the tone and culture," he wrote.

"Football is volatile so results on the pitch can be erratic and cyclical but if the off the pitch stuff including the owners direction and leadership are spot on it gives you a better chance to succeed on it."

