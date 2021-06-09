Grobler signs two-year extension with SSU

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews has confirmed that star striker Bradley Grobler signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The Bafana Bafana star won the DStv Premiership Golden Boot award after netting 16 goals in the 2020-21 campaign.

The striker has almost constantly been linked with a move away from Matsatsantsa, with both Soweto giants said to have been interested.

Any move for Grobler will now be complicated as Matthews confirmed to SoccerLaduma that the forward has signed a two-year extension to his contract.

‘I’m very happy to say that we have entered into a new two-year agreement with Bradley,’ Matthews confirmed.

‘As our all-time leading goalscorer and current DStv Premiership Golden Boot winner, he is central to our attacking aspirations next season. He told me yesterday [Tuesday] that he feels he can go past 20 goals next season and if you consider the games he missed this year, then he has a real chance of doing that. He certainly is at the top of his game right now and has made us very proud with his achievements.’

Chiefs were reportedly interested in bringing in Grobler after showing interest last season, but had their transfer window shut down when failing to overturn a transfer ban imposed by Fifa.

The Glamour Boys were believed to be ready to revive their interest now that the ban is over but, with Gavin Hunt no longer the coach at Naturena, Chiefs may now look elsewhere.