Guardiola: City weren't interested in Van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk was linked to Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola said he never had an interest in the defender.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League leaders were never interested in signing Liverpool-bound defender Virgil van Dijk.
Van Dijk, 26, is set to head to Anfield from Southampton in January after the clubs agreed a deal reportedly worth £75million.
The Netherlands international was linked to numerous clubs before Wednesday's announcement, with City and Chelsea among them.
However, speaking after City's 1-0 win over Newcastle United, Guardiola was asked if Van Dijk was a player he was looking at January.
"Nope. No, no, no," the Spaniard responded.
Asked if he was interested in Van Dijk, Guardiola added: "No."
City are flying 15 points clear atop the Premier League, having won 19 of their 20 games.
