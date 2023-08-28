'Guess I'm a Spurs fan now!' Robbie Williams sings supporters' Ange Postecoglou song

Robbie Williams has joked that he is "a Spurs fan now" after singing the lyrics to Tottenham supporters' new tune for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou is proving hugely popular with Spurs fans already after bringing back an attacking style of play in keeping with the club's traditions, along with positive results, which have seen the north London club pick up seven points out of a possible nine in the Premier League so far this season.

Tottenham fan James Black came up with a new song for the Australian manager, to the tune of WIlliams' hit record Angels, and it went viral this week on social media.

Word must have got back to the singer himself, who posted a video on Instagram in which he sings the alternative lyrics, which are as follows:

"And through it all, we’ll play the way we want to, with big Ange Postecoglou, whether I’m right or wrong.

"It's big Ange ball, so you can keep your Pochettino, Conte and Mourinho, and even Christian Gross.

"Everywhere we go, we're lovin' big Ange instead."

Well this is class. @robbiewilliams singing my lyrics for @SpursOfficial #coys #thfc #spurs #robbiewilliams #tottenhamhotspur pic.twitter.com/BYBgkgG38WAugust 27, 2023 See more

The football-mad singer, who is a Port Vale supporter, sang all the lyrics to the alternative version of his hit on the Instagram reel.

And afterwards, he joked: "Guess I'm a Spurs fan now!"

