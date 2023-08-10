Tottenham planning unbelievable Romelu Lukaku move in the event that Harry Kane leaves: report

Tottenham Hotspur are set to launch a surprising bid for Romelu Lukaku, should they sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

The England captain is the subject of a €100 million bid from the serial Bundesliga winners, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic, with Tottenham finally agreeing to the fee. All that's left is for Kane himself to agree to the terms of a move before completing his transfer.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has a ready-made replacement in Brazilian No.9 Richarlison – but now reports are suggesting that he could have another option in his squad next season in Lukaku.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will have to reshape his attack with the loss of Kane (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

La Gazzetta dello Sport says that Tottenham could explore a deal for the unwanted Lukaku, who returned to training at Cobham recently, with the Belgian struggling to find a new club this summer.

Lukaku has 121 goals in the Premier League but has been linked with a move to Serie A this summer. With Juventus stalling over a move, Postecoglou could help to resurrect the 30-year-old's fortunes instead, using him as a focal point up top for the Lilywhites.

Lukaku offers a physicality up front that Richarlison perhaps can't – and certainly that new recruit Alejo Veliz can't either. Though he isn't the hold-up striker that he has often been misprofiled as, especially under Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel, he could well provide the kind of experience and instinctive finishing that Tottenham would be losing from Kane.

Should the Belgian want to prove the critics wrong at Spurs, too, he may well get back to his best, where he was considered one of the more formidable forwards in Europe – but Tottenham are also to be interested in Porto's Mehdi Taremi and Genk's Gift Orban, as well as Brentford star, Ivan Toney.

Ivan Toney of Brentford has been linked with Spurs (Image credit: Alex Livesey / Getty Images)

Kane was believed to want to make a decision on his future before the season opener against Brentford this weekend – but may well play in the curtain-raiser as a goodbye fixture.

Lukaku is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.

