Tottenham planning unbelievable Romelu Lukaku move in the event that Harry Kane leaves: report

By Mark White
published

Tottenham are turning to Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku in a bid to reignite their attack, post-Harry Kane

Tottenham target Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Luton Town and Chelsea at Kenilworth Road on March 02, 2022 in Luton, England.
(Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to launch a surprising bid for Romelu Lukaku, should they sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

The England captain is the subject of a €100 million bid from the serial Bundesliga winners, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic, with Tottenham finally agreeing to the fee. All that's left is for Kane himself to agree to the terms of a move before completing his transfer.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has a ready-made replacement in Brazilian No.9 Richarlison – but now reports are suggesting that he could have another option in his squad next season in Lukaku.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou arrives at the Spurs Training Ground on July 10, 2023 in London, England.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will have to reshape his attack with the loss of Kane (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

La Gazzetta dello Sport says that Tottenham could explore a deal for the unwanted Lukaku, who returned to training at Cobham recently, with the Belgian struggling to find a new club this summer.

Lukaku has 121 goals in the Premier League but has been linked with a move to Serie A this summer. With Juventus stalling over a move, Postecoglou could help to resurrect the 30-year-old's fortunes instead, using him as a focal point up top for the Lilywhites.

OFFICIAL: Tottenham ACCEPT Bayern Munich Bid For Harry Kane Transfer

Lukaku offers a physicality up front that Richarlison perhaps can't – and certainly that new recruit Alejo Veliz can't either. Though he isn't the hold-up striker that he has often been misprofiled as, especially under Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel, he could well provide the kind of experience and instinctive finishing that Tottenham would be losing from Kane.

Should the Belgian want to prove the critics wrong at Spurs, too, he may well get back to his best, where he was considered one of the more formidable forwards in Europe – but Tottenham are also to be interested in Porto's Mehdi Taremi and Genk's Gift Orban, as well as Brentford star, Ivan Toney.

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates by putting his fingers to his ears after scoring his team's winning goal in the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Ivan Toney of Brentford has been linked with Spurs (Image credit: Alex Livesey / Getty Images)

Kane was believed to want to make a decision on his future before the season opener against Brentford this weekend – but may well play in the curtain-raiser as a goodbye fixture.

Lukaku is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt

