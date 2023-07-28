Tottenham interested in 'the next Thierry Henry' to replace Harry Kane: report

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a player who has been compared to Thierry Henry, in the event that Harry Kane leaves the club.

Bayern Munich are set to fly into north London next week for talks over signing the England captain and Spurs record scorer, despite a private jet being cancelled. It is believed that the Bavarians will raise their bid to around £85 million as a flat fee, with Kane interested in a Bundesliga switch.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have been keeping their options open as far as a replacement goes, with plenty of stars linked – but now one star likened to an Arsenal legend has popped up on the radar.

Harry Kane may be moving to Munich imminently (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to Christian Falk's Fact Files, the Lilywhites are "interested" in French forward Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The striker has been linked with the likes of Bayern, too, and with a fee of around £70-85m likely to be enough to sign him, Spurs could theoretically use the Kane money to replace their talisman directly – and lower the squad's average age.

“Kolo Muani has a languid dribbling style and immense turn of speed that were hallmarks of Henry's game – especially at a young age,” the Bundesliga's official website wrote in April. “He bears similar strength on the ball and a cheekiness to his play that will leave Bundesliga defenders both in his wake and cutting frustrated figures.”

Despite how well the 24-year-old would suit Tottenham, however, any chance of a deal is at a very early stage, with the club interested in a number of possible players to fill the void that Kane would leave.

Randal Kolo Muani is now linked with Tottenham (Image credit: Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

It is of course possible that Tottenham's record scorer doesn't leave at all. The 30-year-old has a year left on his contract and chairman Daniel Levy might choose to keep him in the hope that he signs an extension in the next 12 months.

Kolo Muani is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €80m.

