Haaland-Mpabbe rivalry the new Messi vs Ronaldo? Man City striker explains why not
The Norwegian does not believe he and the PSG forward should be compared to the former Barcelona and Real Madrid legends
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has rejected claims that his rivalry with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the new Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo.
Haaland and Mbappe are widely considered to be the two best players in the world right now, with many believing that the pair will go on to dominate as the former Barcelona and Real Madrid legends have over the past decade or more.
"That's what everyone thinks," Haaland told France Football. "But you have to emphasise just how crazy the things Messi and Cristiano have done.
"You also have to remember that they're still doing it, even if they're getting older. They're still fantastic players.
"But I never talk about myself being against other players, it's not my way of seeing things. I focus on myself, I only try to be better every day, to continue enjoying what I do and being the best version of myself."
Haaland and Mbappe will be among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this year, although Messi is probably the strongest contender for the prestigious individual prize after leading Argentina to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022.
While Haaland insists he is focused on his own game, the 23-year-old admits he enjoys watching the best players in the world.
"Yes, of course," he said. "I watch a lot of football on TV. I love football, I've always loved it, and you could say it takes up all of my time, whether professionally or in my life.
"But there are so many games and training sessions that I have to think about recovery too."
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
