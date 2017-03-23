Harry Kane pledges double donation for Piers Morgan badge-kiss on live TV

Rent-a-gob Morgan has already agreed to raise as much money as possible for Comic Relief by promising not to be heard for 24 hours.

If he raises £50,000, the Arsenal fan has already agreed to wearing a Spurs shirt for the day.

But Kane has now challenged the vocal Gooner to kiss the Tottenham badge on live TV. If he does so, Kane will double his contribution.

As expected, Morgan was quick to shut the idea down despite Kane's charitable offer.

The 51-year-old television personality then took his response a step further by going on the offensive against Kane, who has 19 goals in the Premier League this season.

Is this the beginning of an unlikely feud?

