Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane touted for shock return to Spurs, as former Premier League star talks of 'jealousy' and Bayern Munich regrets

Tottenham Hotspur all-time scorer Harry Kane has been touted to “come home” from his Bundesliga adventure amid claims of “jealousy” over seeing Spurs under Ange Postecoglou.

The Lilywhites have thrived post-Kane, challenging towards the top of the table. In the absence of the England captain, Postecoglou has instilled a new identity and Tottenham are better to watch as a result.

While Kane has scored for fun at Bayern Munich, however, Die Roten find themselves seven points off the pace in the hunt for the Meisterschale, with former Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso leading Bayer Leverkusen to what could become a first-ever German title.

Leverkusen lead the table in Germany, with Kane's Bayern faltering in the title race (Image credit: Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Former Chelsea star Chris Sutton has spoken about the regrets that Kane must feel on Daily Mail podcast, It's All Kicking Off, with co-host Ian Ladyman calling on the former Spurs star to return to the club where he made his name.

“Bayern Munich lost again this weekend,” he said. “Lost at home to Werder Bremen. Seven points behind Leverkusen now. Harry, you've got to come home mate. You're not going to get your medal at Bayern. You've got to come home. Come back to Tottenham, mate.”

“Listen, I'm going to stand by what I said,” Sutton added. “I think Harry will be looking at what's gone on at Spurs, watching their brand of football. I think there's a bit of jealousy there.”

Harry Kane has a tough task fighting for the title in his first campaign in Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it remains wholly unlikely that the 30-year-old returns to the Premier League this summer, Tottenham reportedly retain an option to have first refusal, should Kane choose to move in future.

Upon leaving north London, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy confirmed that his talismanic forward left to pursue a new challenge away from north London.

