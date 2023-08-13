Harry Kane to take German lessons 'once or twice a week' after Bayern Munich move

Harry Kane says he will take German lessons 'once or twice a week' following his £100 millon move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich.

The England captain completed the switch on Saturday after spending his entire career at Spurs so far and made his debut off the bench in Bayern's 3-0 loss against RB Leipzig in the DFL Super Cup later in the day.

Kane then spoke to the media in a press conference on Sunday and revealed he hopes to 'embrace the culture' in his new surroundings.

"I'll have German lessons at least once or twice a week," he said. "I want to fit in as much as possible and learning the language is important. I want to try and embrace the culture, embrace the country."

Kane also went into the reasons behind the move, saying he did not want to finish his career with regrets.

"I didn't want to get to the end of my career with regrets at not experiencing different leagues and cultures," he said.

"I spent my whole career in England and the Premier League, so it may take a bit of adapting to get used to a new league."

And he added: "For me, it is about settling in, getting as comfortable as possible and understanding the different teams and how I need to adapt."

As the transfer was finalised quickly, Kane was unable to say a proper goodbye to his Tottenham team-mates, but inists he will be back in London soon to see them all.

"I didn't get the chance to [say goodbye] properly," he said. "I sent the players a text to say I was leaving, but I will go and do it properly when I can.

"It was always going to be a tough decision. Ultimately, I'm a professional, I've always pushed myself to my limits and the time was right."

The England captain posted an emotional farewell message to Tottenham fans on Saturday and left the door open for a return to the north London club one day.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy revealed the club had 'reluctantly agreed' to Kane's transfer following his refusal to sign a new contract at Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites have been linked with a shock move for Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku as they seek a replacement for Kane this summer.