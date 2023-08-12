Harry Kane 'wouldn't sign' new Spurs deal – Daniel Levy explains striker's Bayern move

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says the north London club 'reluctantly agreed' to Harry Kane's Bayern Munich move after the striker repeatedly turned down their offers of a new contract at Spurs.

Kane had one year to run in his current contract, but was unwilling to commit to a new deal and has joined the Bundesliga giants in a £100 millon transfer.

"We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term," Levy said in quotes published on Tottenham's official site.

"Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer."

Kane leaves Spurs as the club's all-time top goalscorer, with 280 strikes in his 435 appearances for the north London outfit, but he has not won a single trophy in that time.

"We have seen a product of our Academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey," Levy added.

"Harry’s achievements and records say everything about the player, and throughout his 19 years at the Club, Harry has been a model professional, on and off the pitch and an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps.

"I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records - we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he's always welcome back. He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history."

