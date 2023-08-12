'Not a goodbye' – Harry Kane leaves door open for Spurs return after Bayern move

Harry Kane has left the door open for a return to Tottenham in future following his £100 millon transfer to Bayern Munich.

The Spurs striker thanked the club's fans for their support in a video posted on his social media channels and said he hoped the team will be 'fighting for trophies' under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

"I felt like this was the time to leave," he said. "I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk. I think it is important for the new manager and players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies.

I wish Ange and all the boys the very best of luck. Honestly, you know I'll be watching from a fan point of view now and really hope the team can be successful.

"This is a message to all you fans around the world, every single Tottenham fan that has been with me and supported me throughout my journey. Me and my family will cherish it forever. We'll never forget all the moments we've had together. So, thank you."

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7pAugust 12, 2023 See more

And he added: "I'll be watching this season. Good luck to Tottenham. Good luck to the whole club. It's not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future but it's a thank you and I'll see you soon."

Apart from some loan spells in his younger years, Kane has spent his whole career at Tottenham and leaves as the club's all-time record scorer, with 280 goals in his 435 appearances.

The striker has never won a team trophy despite some near misses at Spurs and with England, but that will be expected to change at Bayern, German champions for the last 11 seasons.

