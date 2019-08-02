Harry Maguire’s move to Manchester United is ON after £85m deal agreed

The Telegraph reports that one of the major summer transfer sagas is over after a deal was agreed on Friday morning.

Leicester accepted an offer that met their demands for an up-front fee, while further add-ons are likely to follow.

The deal will make Maguire the most expensive defender ever, comfortably surpassing the £75 million Liverpool forked out for Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018.

Brendan Rodgers’ side face Atalanta in a friendly match at the King Power Stadium on Friday but the England international was left out of the squad.

