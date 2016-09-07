Hat-trick hero Rashford hoping Mourinho was impressed

Marcus Rashford hopes his debut hat-trick for England's Under-21 side will put him contention to start in the Manchester derby this weekend.

The 18-year-old Manchester United striker made his senior international prior to Euro 2016, when he also scored, but new Three Lions boss Sam Allardyce moved him to the U21s to gain valuable experience.

And he duly took his opportunity with three goals as Gareth Southgate's men thrashed Norway 6-1 in Colchester, Rashford opening the scoring just before the half hour.

He completed his hat-trick in the space of six second-half minutes and hopes his display could help force his way into United's starting line-up against City on Saturday.

"As a young player that's all you want to do, you want to make the manager make decisions about whether he wants you to play or be in the squad," he told BT Sport.

"Everyone's looking forward to it, it will be a good game."

Allardyce was also in attendance to see the young striker in action and Rashford is keen to impress the England coach.

"It means a lot [that Allardyce was here]," he added. "It's the England seniors, there is a new manager and they are doing well.

"Everyone is working hard to get into that side, so it was important that he was here to see our development."