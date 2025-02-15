‘He could have been another Thierry Henry if he’d stayed at Arsenal. It was up to him what he wanted because he was 6ft 1in, quick and unbelievable’: Ray Parlour claims Champions League winner could have enjoyed even greater success with Gunners

Arsenal hero Ray Parlour believes that one Arsenal youngster left the club far too early in their career, comparing the forward to Thierry Henry in terms of quality and ability.

A key player for Arsenal during the time of Arsene Wenger's arrival in 1996, Parlour saw the French manager add some attacking flair to the defensive solidity that George Graham had instilled during his time at the club.

That blend culiminated in a fantastic 1997/98 season in which the Gunners won the Premier League and FA Cup double, with Tony Adams and Martin Keown supplemented by the likes of Dennis Bergkamp and young striker Nicolas Anelka.

Arsenal legend Parlour believes that Nicolas Anelka should have stayed

Anelka was a force in his early days at Arsenal

Anelka had arrived at Arsenal as a 17-year-old in February 1997 from PSG for £500,000, immediately placing heaps of pressure on the Frenchman. Henry - who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time - was still two years away from joining, however, with Parlour highlighting just how much everyone at the club rated Anelka despite his age.

"Wenger was lucky in that he came in and had what I call the Famous Back Six: David Seaman, Lee Dixon, Nigel Winterburn, Tony Adams, Steve Bould, Martin Keown," Parlou exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "That’s some defence when you’re taking over a club.

The Frenchman moved to Real Madrid

Then you add some flair, and he brought in Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit and Marc Overmars. I was on the right-hand side, Dennis Bergkamp had already signed, then Nicolas Anelka came in and was unbelievable that season. My God, he could have been another Thierry Henry if he’d stayed at Arsenal, I promise you.

"He went to Real Madrid and that’s a big pull for a young kid – £23.5 million. It was up to him what he wanted to do, but he could have been another Henry because he was 6ft 1in and quick."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In fact, Arsenal might have never signed Thierry Henry if it wasn't for Anelka leaving for Real Madrid in the summer of 1999, with Henry only joining from Juventus shortly after his compatriot's departure. Wenger has since said that he believes Anelka should have never left the club.

In just two full seasons at Highbury Anelka scored 23 goals in 65 Premier League appearances, a very respectable return for a player still making their way in the game as a teenager. His move to Real Madrid didn't quite go to plan, however, with just two goals in La Liga a bone of contention in Spain.

Parlour believes Anelka had all the attributes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anelka did start the 2000 Champions League final Real Madrid won 3-0 against Valencia, however, before returning to PSG that summer in a £21m move.

Spells back in the Premier League at Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton, Chelsea and West Brom followed, with a title and two FA Cups added to his medal collection.