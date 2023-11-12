'He is a phenomenon' – Harry Kane hailed after brilliant Bayern Munich start

Harry Kane has been lavished with praise by key figures at Bayern Munich following his incredible start to life at the Bavarian club.

Kane scored twice for Bayern on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel's side beat Heidenheim 4-2 at the Allianz Arena and the former Tottenham striker has now netted 17 goals in just 11 Bundesliga games – which is already more than last season's top scorers in the competition.

The England captain gave Bayern the lead early in the game with a superb strike as he turned just inside the area and curled a shot into the corner, before heading in a second shortly before half-time.

"It's impressive," Bayern sports director Christoph Freund said after the match.

"He is playing away from the UK for the first time and then he scores like that. The team also plays him into position. He is a phenomenon."

And coach Tuchel added: "I cannot tell you anything different. The performances are telling a story. There is no need for any words."

Kane has already scored a variety of goals for Bayern, including a sensational strike from his own half against Darmstadt in October, and team-mate Thomas Muller said: "I believe he can do anything.

"We only need to bring him into position. If he gets to shoot anywhere near or inside the box then chances are the ball will go in."

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen added: "Absolutely fantastic. Obviously one is happy when things are working so well, having also been partly responsible for this transfer. I hope it continues like that."

And former Liverpool, Bayern and Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann told Bild: "I never thought that he would score like that. I mean he did not sign for three months but for four years and he gets great balls from team-mates.

"But still it is impressive because he is one of a few strikers who don't have so much speed. But it shows you how clever he is as a player. Bayern did everything right. He is a phenomenon."

More Harry Kane stories

Watch Harry Kane score an unbelievable goal from inside his own half for Bayern Munich in their 8-0 win over Darmstadt in October.

The England captain hit a hat-trick in that match and followed it up with another treble in Bayern's 4-0 win away to Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

And Kane has spoken exclusively to FFT following his move from Tottenham and electric start to life at Bayern, with the magazine on sale from November 16th.