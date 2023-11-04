Harry Kane hits hat-trick for Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker rout of Borussia Dortmund

Harry Kane hit a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in a one-side Der Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Dayot Upamecano headed Bayern into an early lead after just four minutes against their fierce rivals and Kane was on target five minutes later from close range after he was set up by Leroy Sane.

Kane then made it 3-0 after 72 minutes with another close-range strike after he was set up by Kingsley Coman.

And the 30-year-old completed his hat-trick in added time as he raced through to fire past Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to round off a big win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The former Tottenham striker takes his tally to the season to 17 goals in 14 appearances and 15 in just 10 Bundesliga games.

This was the third hat-trick for Kane at Bayern, who scored three in last weekend's huge 8-0 win against Darmstadt – including one outrageous effort from inside his own half.

Bayern have won eight and drawn two so far in the Bundesliga this season, but are two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen with 10 rounds of matches played.

Tuchel's side are at home to Galatasaray next in the Champions League on Wednesday and face Heidenheim in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena next Saturday.

Harry Kane scored twice on his home debut for Bayern Munich after moving from Tottenham in the summer.

The England captain the made Bayern Munich history when he hit his first hat-trick for the club in September.

And last weekend, the 30-year-old scored from within his own half in a massive 8-0 win for Thomas Tuchel's side.