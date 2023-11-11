Harry Kane hits ridiculous goals mark in November after brace for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has now netted more goals Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich in 2023/24 than last season's top scorers in the competition.

The former Tottenham striker turned and curled a shot inside the corner to give Bayern the lead with a lovely goal after 14 minutes and headed home from a Leroy Sane corner late in the first half to put the Bavrians two in front.

Bayern were pegged back to 2-2 by Heidenheim in the second half, but secured a 4-2 win thanks to late goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo Moting.

Kane's two goals take him to 17 for the 2023/24 campaign in the Bundesliga, which is already one more than top scorers Niclas Fullkrug and Christopher Nkunku managed in the competition in the whole of last season.

Those 17 strikes have come in just 11 appearances and in total, Kane now has 21 goals in 16 games for Bayern this season.

Kane has hardly needed any time to adapt to his new surroundings, having hit a brace on his home debut for Bayern and three-hat-tricks already for Thomas Tuchel's side.

One of those came in last weekend's 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. And prior to that, the England captain scored an extraordinary effort from inside his own half against Darmstadt.

Bayern's win sees them move to the top of the Bundesliga by one point, with pre-round leaders Bayer Levekusen in action at home to Union Berlin on Sunday.

