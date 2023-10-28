WATCH: Harry Kane scores from inside his own half in Bayern's 8-0 win over Darmstadt

Harry Kane scored an unbelievable goal from his own half and hit a hat-trick in an incredible 8-0 win for Bayern Munich against Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

After a first half which featured three red cards – one for Bayern and two for the visitors – but no goals, Bayern ran riot in the second period.

Kane opened the scoring after 51 minutes with a diving header and Thomas Tuchel's side were soon in complete control.

Leroy Sane scored twice and Jamal Musiala added another as Bayern took a 4-0 lead with just over an hour played.

And with just over 20 minutes left, Kane spotted Darsmstadt goalkeeper Schuhen off his line and netted with an incredible strike from inside his own half.

Thomas Muller and Musiala again made it six and seven for Bayern, before Kane completed his second hat-trick for the club as he made it 8-0 with two minutes left.

Bayern remain unbeaten with seven wins and two draws in the Bundesliga this season and move back to the top of the table provisionally, with pre-round leaders Bayer Leverkusen in action at home to Freiburg on Sunday.

