'Heartbroken' Leeds United use emotional statement to justify £35m sale of Archie Gray to Spurs

Telling one of the most passionate fanbases in English football that you’ve sold your best young player, one who is quite possibly a generational talent and the latest member of a family dynasty that stretches back at the club for more than 58 years is something of a tough gig.

But that’s what Leeds United had to do on Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Archie Gray’s £35million move to Tottenham Hotspur was confirmed.

Following Leeds’ defeat in the Championship playoff final, the England under-21 international now heads to the Premier League with Spurs and the Leeds statement that announced the move pulled strongly on the heartstrings.

VIDEO: Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is SO GOOD

A tweet confirming the news ready: “Heartbroken to see one of our own depart, Archie Gray leaves with the best wishes of everyone at LUFC, as he joins Tottenham,” linking to a lengthy statement which explained that a release clause left the club powerless to prevent his exit.

“Leeds United can confirm Archie Gray has completed a permanent transfer to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee, after the North London outfit met a release clause that was triggered by the club’s failure to get promoted at the first attempt.

“Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

📰 Heartbroken to see one of our own depart, Archie Gray leaves with the best wishes of everyone at #LUFC, as he joins TottenhamJuly 2, 2024

“Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations.

“Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism. He leaves with the very best wishes for his future career and in the knowledge that Leeds will always be his home.”

Gray turned out 52 times for his boyhood club last season, carrying on the Gray lineage that saw his great uncle Eddie began in the 1960s, with Eddie’s brother Frank and Archie’s father Andy also playing for the club.

Leeds fans on social media were left frustrated by the club citing the clause in Gray’s contract as the reason for his departure, although they do have the arrival of Joe Rodon, coming the other way on a permanent deal following last year’s loan spell, to slightly cushion the blow.

More Leeds United stories

Former Leeds United star looks back at the Champions League night that still gives him ‘goosebumps’

What Leeds United's Red Bull deal means as club confirms partnership

Russell Martin pinpoints crucial factor behind Southampton's play-off triumph over Leeds United