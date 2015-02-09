Henderson, Sterling close to Liverpool extensions

Sterling's contract situation has been a particularly hot topic this season, with reports suggesting the England international had turned down fresh terms earlier this season, leading to rumours he could join Manchester City or Real Madrid.

However, it looks as though vice-captain Henderson and Sterling are ready to commit to the cause at Anfield, with Rodgers describing the latter's offer as an "incredible deal".

"It will be resolved very soon. Both have shown their worth here," he said.

"Raheem has been offered what's an incredible deal for a young player."

Pressed on Sterling's deal, Rodgers added: "I've spoken to Raheem a number of times, he's very, very happy.

"He's been granted an opportunity to play here, and they get rewarded - but we're not a club to give way, way above what a player is worth at the certain time of their career.

"I'm not talking about Raheem, but in general. We want to reward our best talents, a big part of the future.

"If young players get too much, too young, it can really sabotage their development. That's why we communicate a lot with players and advisers.

"In Raheem's case he's been outstanding but we must not forget he was a 17-year-old boy given an opportunity - in the two-and-a-half-years since he's been outstanding, but he still has a long way to go."

Meanwhile, Rodgers confirmed that midfielder Lucas Leiva is set to "miss a bit of time" with a thigh injury sustained in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby.

However, he expects to have Sterling, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana all available for Wednesday's Premier League clash against Tottenham.

Sterling and Coutinho both came off with knocks against Everton, while Lallana was absent altogether with a groin complaint.