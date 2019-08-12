Henry Onyekuru leaves Everton for Monaco

Henry Onyekuru has completed a transfer from Everton to Monaco for an undisclosed fee, the clubs have announced.

Nigerian forward Onyekuru joined Everton from Belgian team KAS Eupen in 2017.

He spent spells on loan at Anderlecht and Galatasaray, helping the latter to the title in Turkey last season, and never played for Everton.

“AS Monaco is pleased to announce the signing of Henry Onyekuru from Everton,” read a statement on the Ligue 1 club’s official website. “The Nigerian offensive midfielder is committed to five seasons.”