Sven-Goran Eriksson to take charge of Liverpool side in upcoming March match

Sven-Goran Eriksson has been confirmed as part of the Liverpool Legends management team for their upcoming match against Ajax Legends.

The former England boss is set to join Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge for the annual LFC Foundation charity event, which will take place on March 23 at Anfield.

Eriksson announced in January he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and declared the news that health professionals have told him he has just one year left to live.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp invited Sven in January to the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 76-year-old served as England's first-ever foreign manager from 2001 to 2006, winning 40 of his 67 games in charge of the Three Lions. He departed in 2006, enjoying spells with Manchester City, Mexico, Ivory Coast and most recently the Philippines in 2019.

A whole host of Liverpool heroes have been confirmed as participants in the game next month, with Jerzy Dudek, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio and Djibril Cisse all included.

Every single penny raised from the game on Merseyside will continue to support the work of LFC Foundation and its charity partners. More names are expected to be announced in the next few weeks, with Ryan Babel also set to play for both sides during the encounter at Anfield.

LFC Foundation’s two previous legends matches against Manchester United and Celtic raised an incredible £1.45 million, which is now supporting its vital work across the Liverpool City Region and beyond. Tickets for the Legends charity match are priced at £28 for adults, £8 for juniors and £18 for over 65s. Tickets are available to purchase online here.

Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Premium tickets are available from £50 and hospitality tickets start at £150.

Please go here for more details.

