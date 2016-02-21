Hiddink's Chelsea handed Everton quarter-final

Everton will host Chelsea in the sixth round of the FA Cup in a repeat of the 2009 final that saw Guus Hiddink's side lift the trophy.

Caretaker manager Hiddink has won all of his FA Cup games over two spells as temporary Chelsea boss - a run that continued with a 5-1 hammering of Manchester City in the fifth round on Sunday - and will come up against the 2009 runners-up at Goodison Park in March.

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester United will be at home in the last eight if they come through their respective clashes at Hull City and Shrewsbury Town.

Holders Arsenal were taken to a replay by second-tier Hull on Saturday while beleaguered Louis van Gaal takes his United team to League Two side Shrewsbury on Monday.

A home clash with fellow Premier League club Watford is the prize for Arsenal and Hull while Shrewsbury or United will host West Ham in the quarter-finals.

Former Reading player and manager Alan Pardew will return to the Madejski Stadium after Martin Kelly's winner helped Crystal Palace past Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Quarter-final draw in full:

Reading v Crystal Palace

Everton v Chelsea

Arsenal or Hull City v Watford

Shrewsbury Town or Manchester United v West Ham