Highlights: Sundowns, Chiefs win while Pitso's Ahly held in Caf Champions League

Catch up on Saturday’s CAF Champions League action which saw Kaizer Chiefs pick up their first ever win in the competition, Sundowns claim a historic win which ended TP Mazembe’s long unbeaten home run, while defending champions Al Ahly were held to a 2-2 draw by AS Vita.

Sundowns 2-1 TP Mazembe

The Brazilians handed the Congolese their first home defeat in the competition since 2009 ending a 53 match unbeaten run with goals from Peter Shalulile and a late free-kick from Lyle Lakay.

Watch the highlights:

Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Atletico Petroleos

Chiefs got back to winning ways as goals in either half from Eric Mathoho and Happy Mashiane guided the Soweto giants to their first victory in the competition.

Watch the highlights:

Al Ahly 2-2 AS Vita

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side were looking to get their title defence back on track following their defeat against Simba last time out in the Champions League. Goals from Mohamed Sherif and Marwan Moshen cancelled out Glody Lilep’s opener as Ahly looked to be heading to a victory. However, Vita were awarded a late penalty which was tucked away by Ricky Tulengi to earn a point for the Congolese side.

Watch the highlights: