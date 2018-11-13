Higuain handed two-match ban for Juve meltdown

Gonzalo Higuain has been handed a two-match ban after an on-pitch meltdown following his dismissal in AC Milan's 2-0 defeat to his parent club Juventus on Sunday.

Higuain endured a nightmare showing against Juve, missing a penalty before receiving his marching orders in the second half.

The Argentina international had to be led off the pitch by team-mates after he reacted furiously to referee Paolo Mazzoleni's decision to show him a straight red card.

Higuain was initially booked for dissent but was dismissed for persisting with his complaints to the official.

Lega Serie A on Tuesday announced the 30-year-old would be forced to sit out two matches, which are scheduled as the trip to Lazio on November 25 and the visit of Parma a week later.