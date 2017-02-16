His goals inspired me and so did his hair - Ramos meets idol Caniggia

As if beating Napoli 3-1 at home in the Champions League was not enough of a treat, Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos had the pleasure of meeting one of his heroes on Wednesday.

Ramos captained Madrid to a comprehensive victory in the first leg of the round-of-16 tie against Serie A opposition, the result putting the holders in position to advance to the quarter-finals.

Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro were the men on target for the hosts at Santiago Bernabeu, responding to Lorenzo Insigne's opportunistic early opener.

After celebrating a job well done, Ramos found time to swap shirts with former Argentina international Claudio Caniggia, an attacker who plundered goals for the likes of River Plate, Atalanta, Roma, Benfica and Boca Juniors, his flowing blond locks earning him cult status along the way.

Uno de mis ídolos de siempre.Me inspiró en los goles...y en la melena/ Legend. His goals inspired me and so did his hair February 15, 2017

Ramos may have chosen a different career path, preventing far more goals than he scores, but in his younger days he sported a hair style similar to that favoured by Caniggia.

The Spain defender has a much shorter style nowadays, but the 30-year-old was nevertheless delighted to meet the retired fan favourite.