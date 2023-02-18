Hollywood star Tom Hanks at Villa Park to cheer on Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Actor Tom Hanks, one of Aston Villa's most famous fans, is at Villa Park to cheer on the Villans vs Arsenal in Premier League
Hollywood star Tom Hanks is at Villa Park to watch his favourite Premier Club Aston Villa (opens in new tab) in action against Arsenal (opens in new tab) today.
It is believed to be the first time that the 66-year-old has attended a match at Villa Park since he revealed he was a fan of the club back in 2008.
Asked in an interview in 2013 whether he was a Villa fan, he replied: "I am. Well I've seen one Aston Villa match, it was a friendly in the United States.
"I try to keep up. I have a very good friend that lives and dies by Aston Villa, he's in Los Angeles as well, so I'm always getting my updates from him.
"Because I can never figure out what channel the football match is on on my grid at home - 583, 643, 801? I can never quite find it."
It’s a pleasure to have you with us at Villa Park, @TomHanks! 🤝 #AVLARS pic.twitter.com/fKiqU5swcIFebruary 18, 2023
Hanks was pictured meeting several Aston Villa players ahead of the match against Arsenal, before taking his seat for the game to great applause and amid much attention from the fans.
"It's a pleasure to have you with us at Villa Park, @TomHanks," the club wrote on their official Twitter account.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.