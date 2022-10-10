How many Premier League goals is Erling Haaland projected to score this season?

Erling Haaland set the record for the fastest player to score 15 Premier League goals against Southampton on Saturday, reaching the target in just nine games, with a scoring rate of 1.67 goals per games.

But, if Haaland is to keep his remarkable form up, just how many goals could he have come the end of the season?

Currently, Manchester City have completed nine of their 38 games this season, accounting for 23.68 per cent of their domestic campaign. Therefore, if Haaland continues to score at a rate of 1.67 goals per games, he will end 2022-23 with an unbelievable total of 63.33 goals.

How many goals can Erling Haaland score this season?

For the purposes of Haaland scoring a full goal – we know he is a freak of nature, but we're not sure even he can scored a third of a goal – we'll just round that figure down to 63.

63 Premier League goals. In a 38-game season. Astonishing. Staggering. Otherworldly.

There simply aren't enough superlatives to describe how big of an achievement it would be if Haaland reaches such a ridiculous milestone. Alan Shearer and Andy Cole have the joint-highest goals scored in a single Premier League season since 1992, and their totals were achieved during the days when 42 games were played.

Mo Salah is the leading scorer in a 38-game season, with 32 goals - Haaland's projected total is nearly double that number.

Mohamed Salah's 32 is still the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season (Image credit: PA Images)

Even in comparison to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the peak of their powers at Barcelona and Real Madrid, Haaland could simply wipe the floor with them. Messi bagged 50 goals in the 2011/12 season, in the same period where he got 91 goals in a calendar year across all competitions for club and country.

The Argentine has also managed 46 and 43-goal campaigns on two further occasions, while Ronaldo managed 48, 43, 40-goal hauls in separate seasons as well.

During the 2011/12 season Messi plundered home eight hattricks. Meanwhile, if Haaland - who has already taken home three match balls - keeps scoring at the same rate, he will have 13 hattricks come May.

Dixie Dean holds the record for most goals in a season in English top-flight history (60) (Image credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Norwegian has currently scored in seven consecutive Premier League appearances, too, and is hunting down the record set by Jamie Vardy in 2015/16 when he scored in 11 games running.

However, if Haaland wants to become the top scorer in a season in English top-flight history, he won't have any time for respite. Indeed, Dixie Dean currently holds that record, after netting 60 goals in 39 First Division games for Everton in 1927/28. Haaland faces a tough test in surpassing that milestone, but, still only 22 years old, time is most certainly on his side.