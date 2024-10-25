How to watch England v Germany from anywhere in the world

Georgia Stanway scored the winner against Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals

England v Germany is the first fixture in a series of friendlies for the Lionesses, including a match against South Africa on Tuesday.

The Lionesses welcome Germany to Wembley for the first time since the two face one another in the 2022 European Championships final. England won 2-1 to lift a major trophy for the first time in the women's team history and the first for a senior England team since 1966.

But how can fans watch the game? Here's all you need to know about the fixture.

England v Germany: How can fans watch?

Sarina Wiegman took over as Lionesses manager in 2021 (Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Supporters in the UK can watch the game, which kicks off at 7.30pm BST on Friday, 25 October, on ITV or stream it on ITV X.

It is also available to watch on STV and STV player. To watch outside of the UK supporters may have to use a VPN.

Lauren James has not played for England since April (Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lauren James will not play a part after withdrawing from the team with a calf injury, which she sustained in the build-up to Chelsea's Women's Champions League game against FC Twente.

The other team news will not be confirmed until Friday but Lionesses fans will be interested to see who Wiegman picks in goal. Mary Earps has long been the Lionesses number one but Hannah Hampton is giving Earps good competition.

For Germany, they will be without Lena Oberdorf who is recovering from an ACL injury.

If Alexandra Popp plays a part it will be her penultimate international game as she is retiring from Germany duty after the team play Australia on 28 October.

England midfielder Georgia Stanway, who in FourFourTwo's view is one of the Lionesses best players, said about playing Germany: "They are a big threat. They will be feisty, robust and want to get into your head. They are also technically great.

"I know Sarina will be questioning me about every player [Stanway plays her club football for Bayern Munich]. They are Germany, so you know what you are going to get."

Who is Alexandra Popp?

Popp has won 144 caps for Germany and scored 67 goals.

The Germany captain became a household name during the 2022 European Championships where she scored in each game she played to help her team reach the final.

She pulled up injured in the warm-up of the Euros final and could not play in the game.

Alexandra Popp will continue her club career, where she currently plays for Wolfsburg (Image credit: Matt McNulty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Popp has represented Germany at the Olympics and has won a gold and bronze medal.

At club level she has won three Champions League titles, seven Frauen Bundesliga trophies and 11 German Cups.