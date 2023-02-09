How to watch free Real Madrid v Al-Hilal live stream in Club World Cup final

Real Madrid v Al-Hilal live stream and match preview, Saturday 11 February, 7pm GMT

REAL MADRID V AL-HILAL LIVE STREAM AND MATCH PREVIEW

Looking for a Real Madrid v Al-Hilal live stream for the Club World Cup final? We've got you covered.

Real Madrid and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal will face off in the final of the Club World Cup at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday night, with both sides vying to become world champions.

Real Madrid are the current Champions League holders, after beating Liverpool in the final in May 1-0. The Spanish side had to beat Al Ahly in the semi-final on Wednesday night to progress to the final, which they did successfully and convincingly 4-1.

Al-Hilal, similarly, are the Asian Champions League winners, but had to come through an extra round at the Club World Cup to reach the final. Indeed, the Saudi side had to beat Moroccan team Wydad AC in the second round before coming up against Flamengo in the semi-final.

A 3-2 win ensured they progressed to the final, where they aim to win the Club World Cup for the first time in their history, after previously finishing fourth on two occasions.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking to secure their fifth Club World Cup crown, the most of any club since the tournament's inception in 2000.

Kick-off and channel

How to watch Real Madrid v Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup final

Real Madrid v Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup final will kick-off at 7pm GMT, on Saturday 11 February.

Traditional broadcasters in the UK will not be showing the match, but the official FIFA+ channel (opens in new tab) will broadcast the match live from Rabat.

The live stream from the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium will begin at kick-off, without any additional build-up coverage for the game.

The game is free to stream for users.