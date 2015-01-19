Hummels outlines his commitment to Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels has again reiterated that he will not be leaving the club.

Hummels, signed from Bayern Munich in 2009 after a successful loan spell, has time and again been linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park amid reported interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

But the Germany international defender has dismissed any notion that Dortmund being involved in a relegation scrap and increasingly likely to miss out on a UEFA Champions League place for next season is prompting him to consider his future at the Bundesliga strugglers.

"All those rumours are another issue I have never commented about. I've done that in the past, and I will continue to do so," Hummels told Die Welt.

"[Europe is] no longer is a realistic issue. The fight for the Champions League does not exist in my head.

"Fundamentally, I don't need to play Champions League to be happy.

"Maybe we indeed lose players should we not qualify for Champions League, but what I can already tell you is that should we not lose 15 players at once, we'll still have a super team next season."