Hummels staying put at Dortmund

Mats Hummels has admitted to being flattered by apparent interest from Manchester United, while confirming he will remain at Borussia Dortmund for at least another season.

The future of Hummels has been the subject of much speculation, with the Germany defender having made it clear he was considering his options.

However, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc stated in May that he expected Hummels to remain at Signal Iduna Park following discussions with the 26-year-old.

And, speaking on Dortmund's pre-season tour of Asia, Hummels said: "When the big clubs like Manchester United come for you, it's a big honour and a good thing. But I decided to stay this year."

Hummels remained non-committal on his long-term plans.

"I've been at Dortmund for a very long time, I haven't set a limit," he added.

"It's hard to say what the future brings, but I'm still here after seven years."