Hunt: Billiat is a little bit frustrated

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admits that Khama Billiat is frustrated but believes that he needs to simplify his game to get back to his best.

The 30-year-old found some form late last season when he bagged two goals in their final two games of the season under then coach Ernst Middendorp.

The Zimbabwean international has failed to continue that form into the new season as he is yet to score his first goal of this season.

However, Hunt remains confident that Billiat will hit form once he starts simplifying his game.

‘He is a little bit frustrated, any striker would be frustrated, he hasn’t scored much in the last couple of games, so he has to simplify the game a little bit more,’ Hunt told the media after the game.

‘Even in the second half, he tried to get too clever. But to be fair, in three games he’s had a good couple of chances. But as long as he keeps working hard, keeps running off the ball, defending and doing the right things then he will keep playing. I think it’s just to break the ice with him; break the ice and he could give a couple. I think tonight was a chance, he hit the post and the second half one was the one he had to score. But he is doing well, working hard.

‘Team first, him second and then we are okay. That is the most important thing. Can’t think of himself. I mean on Saturday he tried to shoot from corner flags and I told him it is not acceptable. So he’ll get better.’