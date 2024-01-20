'I don't think anything of it': £73m striker rubbishes Chelsea transfer speculation

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has played down talk of a move to Chelsea, insisting he is firmly focused on banging in the goals for his current club.

Gyokeres, 25, has found the net 22 times in 25 appearances since joining Sporting from Championship outfit Coventry City last summer.

And the Sweden international's prolific form isn't going unnoticed, with Chelsea tipped to make a £73m swoop this transfer window.

Gyokeres has been in the form of his life since making the switch to Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gyokeres appears unperturbed by such rumours, though, telling Portuguese outlet Sport TV (via Sports Mole): "I don't think anything about it. I'm here and we have important games; I'm focused on that. There's a lot of talk on social media and other places, but I'm not focused on that. I don't think about anything else. I'm here now and I'm 100% focused on this and the club."

Signed for an initial €20m (around £17m) back in July, Gyokeres' 13 league goals – the second-most in the Primeira Liga this season – have fired Sporting to the top of the table.

The six-foot-two frontman was on target 40 times in 97 games for Coventry, having failed to break through at Brighton – who signed him from Swedish club Brommapojkarna as a 19-year-old.

Gyokeres has won 19 caps for Sweden, scoring five goals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are already three goals away from equalling their total for the whole of last term, but the Blues still lack a prolific scorer.

Nicolas Jackson has flattered to deceive and fellow summer centre-forward arrival Christopher Nkunku missed the first four months of the campaign injured – then finally made his debut in December, only to be sidelined again after just a handful of appearances.

