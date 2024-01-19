Liverpool reignite interest in midfielder chased by Europe's elite: report

Liverpool are set to re-enter negotiations for a midfielder they've previously been interested in, as European clubs begin to circle.

While many Premier League sides are limited in their transfer spending this January due to profit and sustainability rules (PSRs), Liverpool don't quite have that same problem. Indeed, the Reds failed in their £115m pursuit of Moises Caicedo in the summer, and haven't reinvested that money since.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp's side have identified an alternative option to slot into his three-man midfield, following one target's impressive displays over the past year.

Szoboszlai was one of Liverpool's high-profile midfield signings in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian publication Calciomercato, Liverpool have held a long-term interest in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov and are set to reignite it this January.

Despite elite European sides all tracking Sudakov, with Juventus, Napoli, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City keeping tabs on the player, it is Liverpool's interest who seems most serious. Each side has reportedly kept in contact with the Ukrainian's entourage over the past few months.

It is believed an offer of around £35m for Sudakov will convince Shakhtar to agree a sale this January, despite him being named their Player of the Year for 2023. His contract also expires in June 2028, meaning that price represents good value for any club chasing his signature.

Sudakov is back on the Liverpool radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

A close friend of Chelsea winger Mykhalo Mudryk, Sudakov claimed back in November 2023 that his former team-mate told him to move to the Premier League as soon as possible if he wanted to develop into a top player, while also offering advice on how to deal with the demands of English football.

But Mudryk and Sudakov could well be lining up for different teams in the near future, with Liverpool seemingly leading the negotiations for the 21-year-old. Calm and composed on the ball, the central midfielder would slot in well into Jurgen Klopp's side.

Georgiy Sudakov is valued at £15m by Transfermarkt.

