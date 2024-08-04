‘I heard about Manchester United offer hours before facing England at Wembley’: Peter Schmeichel reveals how 'dream' move came about
The hugely successful Red Devils legend Peter Schmeichel tells FourFourTwo when he first learned of interest from Old Trafford
Peter Schmeichel won five Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time at Manchester United – he first learned about his dream move just hours before he was due to play an international against England.
Schmeichel became a legend in eight years at Old Trafford, and is still arguably the Premier League’s greatest ever goalscorer. The Dane joined Manchester United in the summer of 1991, after four impressive years at Brondby, when he also established himself in the national team.
Schmeichel first heard about Manchester United’s interest in May 1990, mere hours before a Denmark international match against England at Wembley.
“When I was a kid growing up in Denmark, one of my biggest dreams was to play at Wembley – it was the ultimate,” Schmeichel tells FFT.
“My first game there was against England, and in between having my afternoon kip and the pre-match meal, I was told Manchester United had put a bid in for me.
“I went into the game with that in mind, and it was a fantastic experience for me – I think I played well.”
England won 1-0 thanks to a Gary Lineker goal, shortly before heading off to Italia 90, but Manchester United maintained their interest, even if it took a year to actually get a deal agreed.
Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool had also expressed an interest, as well as QPR, Newcastle and West Ham, but Schmeichel had been a boyhood Manchester United fan.
“Getting a taste of Wembley, and understanding that Manchester United actually want you, which was another dream of mine, makes that game very special to me,” the 60-year-old said.
“I don’t think many people would have a friendly that carries that kind of importance, among the best games you’ve ever played. That’s a bit weird, but that’s how it is for me.”
