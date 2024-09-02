'I'm not Harry Potter' - Erik ten Hag hits out following Manchester United's defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag responded to criticism following his side's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted he is "not Harry Potter" following his side’s 3-0 humbling by Liverpool before hitting back at criticism over his coaching methods in a tense post-match press conference. 

The Red Devils suffered a second consecutive Premier League defeat, with a Luis Diaz brace and Mohamed Salah goal seeing Liverpool breeze past their bitter rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

