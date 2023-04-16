'I told you so': Liverpool legend insists Reds were right to drop Jude Bellingham interest
The Reds had been linked with Bellingham for months but have opted against making a move for the midfielder this summer
Liverpool (opens in new tab) icon Robbie Fowler feels vindicated by the his old club's decision not to pursue Jude Bellingham.
It emerged earlier this week that the Reds would not be making a summer bid for the Borussia Dortmund and England star, who could cost the best part of £150m.
Fowler recently urged Liverpool not to part with such an enormous sum when they have multiple transfer needs this off-season.
And, writing in his column for the Mirror on Sunday, the Anfield favourite gave his thoughts on this week's news. He said (opens in new tab):
"I won’t say ‘I told you so’, but Liverpool have finally caught up with my recent column suggesting it’s madness to spend their entire transfer budget on one player.
"Ok, I will say that…but I take little satisfaction in pointing it out. The fact is, they have a glaring weakness in their team, and that can’t be fixed by signing Jude Bellingham on his own."
Fowler went on to highlight Liverpool's distinct lack of goals and creativity from midfield: the 11 midfielders Jurgen Klopp has used this term have combined for just seven assists – 33 fewer than Manchester City (opens in new tab), for example.
"So is it wise to spend most of your money – and remember Liverpool under [current owners] FSG have never spent more than £150m in a single summer over more than a decade – on one player? Not a chance," Fowler concluded.
Having come from 2-0 down to draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal (opens in new tab) last weekend, Liverpool return to action when they travel to Leeds (opens in new tab) on Monday night.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
