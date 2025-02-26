'I want fans to remember that I was here for eight years and gave it my all': Mohamed Salah sends clear message to Liverpool fans as he drops biggest hint yet that he's ready to leave

Mohamed Salah looks to have made his clearest indication yet that he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer.

Negotiations have been ongoing between Liverpool and Salah's representatives for the majority of the season over a contract extension, but no breakthrough has been made thus far.

Salah is currently in the form of his life, having registered a staggering 30 goals and 21 assists in just 38 games in all competitions this season, and as a result reports suggest he wants his £350,000-per-week salary increased. Liverpool, though, are reluctant to match the 32-year-old's demands considering his age.

Mohamed Salah waves goodbye to Liverpool fans?

Salah has given a message to Liverpool fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

With each passing week, Salah's exit from Anfield looks more likely. The Egyptian has consistently reiterated that, as things stand, he will leave the club in the summer, and he's once again highlighted how he'll no long play for Liverpool following the conclusion of 2024/25.

While reflecting on his Liverpool career so far, though, Salah looks to have made the biggest indication yet as to where his future lies, as he reminisces about his time at the club since joining in 2017.

Salah has been in the form of his life this season (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans," Salah told TNT Sports. "I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn't lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

"I think that's what the city is about - they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all."

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 in a deal worth £43m, and has since gone onto become one of the best players in world football - he currently ranks at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now, and is also the 3/1 favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

The seven seasons prior to 2024/25 has yielded the Premier League title, Champions League, FA Cup and two League Cups, with potential for three more honours come the end of the current campaign.

Salah and Liverpool team-mates celebrate at Everton (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it would be extremely disappointing for Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, especially when it feels like he still has many more years left at the top level left to give.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Newcastle at Anfield.