‘I was surprised he left Newcastle because I knew how much he was valued there, by fans and the people around the club. We were very lucky to get him’: Chris Wood full of praise for Nottingham Forest team-mate

Chris Wood has been a key figure in Nottingham Forest's rise to the Champions League spots this season, and the summer arrival of one of his former Newcastle United team-mates has certainly helped in their strong form.

Nottingham Forest are currently third in the Premier League, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo transforming a relegation-threatened side into a formidable one. Wood has struck a season-best-equalling tally of 14 goals already, while Murillo has impressed in defence and Morgan Gibbs-White has been at his creative best.

Summer signing Elliot Anderson has been another key player, too, starting 18 Premier League games at the base of Forest's midfield, primarily alongside Ryan Yates. Wood hasn't been surprised his former Newcastle team-mate has settled at the City Ground so quickly, though, highlighting how "lucky" they are to have him.

Chris Wood 'not surprised' by how well Elliot Anderson is playing at Nottingham Forest following Newcastle switch

Anderson has been an important player for Forest this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I knew straight away that he was going to be a terrific player for us," Wood exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "It was interesting to see him leave Newcastle because I knew how much he was valued up there, by the fans and by the people around the club.

"Obviously, things have to be done at certain stages of transfer windows, and we were very lucky to get him. He’s already shown his quality. The Forest supporters love him already and he’s got so much more to achieve here."

Wood and his Forest team-mates have been flying this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Wood mentions, Forest took advantage of Newcastle's PSR concerns by singing Anderson in a deal worth a reported £35m on July 1, 2024, tying the 22-year-old down to a five-year contract.

A clear talent at Newcastle, he played 55 times in total for his boyhood side, but, having come through the academy, counted as pure profit on the club's accounting sheets and was ultimately sold.

Things have worked out well for Anderson since making the switch, however, earning Forest's August Player of the Month award and receiving his first call-up to the England U21 squad, after switching his international allegiances from Scotland.

In FourFourTwo's view, it's no surprise to see Anderson thriving. He showed quality in glimpses while at Newcastle, but now he's starting regular games he has stepped up a couple of levels.