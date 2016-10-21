I would sign Modric as Scholes' successor - Giggs

Ryan Giggs has urged Manchester United to sign Real Madrid's Luka Modric as a successor to Paul Scholes.

Former England international Scholes was crucial player for Alex Ferguson's all-conquering United side between 1992 and 2011, before also coming out of retirement in January 2012 to enjoy another 16 months in the Premier League.

Since Scholes' retirement alongside Ferguson in 2013, United have not lifted the Premier League trophy and the midfielder's void has yet to be truly filled.

Paul Pogba arrived in August for a world-record fee reported to be £89 million with the expectation that the France international will become a midfield linchpin at the club.

But Giggs, who left the club ahead of the 2016-17 season having lost his position as assistant manager following Jose Mourinho's appointment as boss, believes Modric would have been Scholes' ideal replacement.

"I remember Croatia from Euro 1996, when we all saw what great striker Davor Suker was," he told reporters at a UEFA event in Zagreb.

"Today Croatia is strong, with Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric – he is my favourite.

"For me Modric is the real successor to Paul Scholes. I would be happy if he was to come to United.

"They are very similar players and if it was up to me I would bring him to United."