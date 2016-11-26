Ibrahimovic backs Mkhitaryan to come good

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is confident Henrikh Mkhitaryan will come good at Old Trafford irrespective of his difficult start.

The Armenia international joined United from Borussia Dortmund during the close-season, but has struggled to live up to the high expectations.

Mkhitaryan impressed in Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Feyenoord, though, and Ibrahimovic expects more of the same in the weeks to come.

"I know who Miki is, I see it every day in training, so hopefully he showed everybody who he is and has the confidence to keep on doing that," Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"He was injured and he has been training very hard since, being very professional, so you just have to wait for your chance and, when you get your chance, you need to take it.

"It is up to the coach who plays, because there are 25 players if I am correct, so the coach is the boss, he decides who plays.

"He is a quality player, like every player in the team, but it is up to the coach who plays in the team. Like I said, he was injured for a while, but he has come back and he has been good in training, like everybody else."