Ibrahimovic is like Benjamin Button - Raiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's representative Mino Raiola has compared the Paris Saint-Germain striker to Benjamin Button, claiming the 34-year-old is ageing backwards and could keep playing for five more years.

The PSG striker has an expiring contract with PSG and has been linked with a number of clubs in Italy and England in recent weeks, while a move to MLS, China or Qatar, as well as a stay with his current club, all remain options as well.

Ibrahimovic himself suggested this month that he could even hang up his boots, but the attacker's agent is adamant he still has plenty to offer.

"Zlatan is just like Brad Pitt when he plays Benjamin Button, the guy who gets younger each day," Raiola told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "With his mental and physical condition, he can play on for another five years. His future? It will be a special choice.

"All the clubs in Italy want him, including Napoli, but they are better at making films. Inter are also interested in signing him, but [Erick] Thohir's plans are not very clear. Milan are more about publicity I think. They would need three or four signings to become competitive again.

"There have been offers from all continents. I cannot give the exact figures, but we are talking about big numbers when it comes to China. We will know more pieces of the puzzle when I get back from my holiday in three weeks' time.

"All the big clubs from the Premier League have been knocking on our door, except Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

"Plus PSG are still doing everything within their powers to renew his contract. PSG remain an option for him as well."

Ibrahimovic has scored 35 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this campaign.