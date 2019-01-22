Ibrahimovic tells Kane: Leave 'normal club' Tottenham if you want to win trophies

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has encouraged England captain Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur for a bigger club so he can start to win trophies.

Kane has been prolific for Spurs over the last four-and-a-half years, breaking the 20-goal mark in each of the last four seasons and notching 14 strikes this term, but he is yet to win a major honour with his boyhood club.

Some of Europe's biggest clubs, like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United, have previously been credited with an interest in the striker.

And LA Galaxy forward Ibra, who has represented the likes of United, Barça, Inter Milan and PSG during his career, believes the time has come for the 25-year-old to leave White Hart Lane in pursuit of silverware.

"When I was in England, I saw him play, I think he is a good striker,” the Swede told Bethard.

“He's still developing, he's doing good things. But I always say, playing in a big club, performing good is different from playing in – with all due respect to Tottenham – a 'normal' club.

“Performing there is a different situation, because I saw players do the same thing, but when they go to a big club something is different.

“I think he can make it. He just needs to make the move and people will remember you for what you win and. In the end, he needs to win.

“If he wants to win, I think he needs to change. I think Tottenham has a great team but they’re not at the level to win everything, even if they’ve got a fantastic coach.”